New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $194.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.