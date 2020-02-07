New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

