New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

