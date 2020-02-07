New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. 1,163,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.39. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

