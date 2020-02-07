New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 4,198,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,784. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

