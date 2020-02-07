New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.91.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

