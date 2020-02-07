New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $86.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in New Relic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

