New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.06 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.39.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

