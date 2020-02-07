New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 12,283,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,355. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

