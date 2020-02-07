New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,777 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Veritiv worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Veritiv by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Veritiv stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

