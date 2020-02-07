New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Trinseo worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 29.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 111.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

TSE stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

