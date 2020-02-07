New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,800 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 44.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Matador Resources by 606.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

