New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $871,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.63 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

