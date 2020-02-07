New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $686,000 in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

VGR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

