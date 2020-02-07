New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $769,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,069 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.