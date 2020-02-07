Newell Brands Inc (NWL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 13th

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

NWL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

