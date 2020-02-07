Newport Asia LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Newport Asia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 27.0% of Newport Asia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned 0.23% of Las Vegas Sands worth $120,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $25,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.57. 320,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

