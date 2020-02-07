NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 228,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,424. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
