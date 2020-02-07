NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 228,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,424. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

