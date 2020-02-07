NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,686.44 ($87.96).

NEXT stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,828 ($89.82). 702,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,994 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,439.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

