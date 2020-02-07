Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

