Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 24,337 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,004. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.