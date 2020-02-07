Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 968,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.