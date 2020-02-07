Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 6,163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 361,891 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

