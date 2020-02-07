Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.70. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,812. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78.

