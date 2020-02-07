Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 315 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 383,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $80.26. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,836. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

