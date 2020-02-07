NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 19,900 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

