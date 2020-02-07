Niobium Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $2,786.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03033465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

