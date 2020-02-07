NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 2,077 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get NIPPON YUSEN KA/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.