Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns News Impact Score of 0.43

Media stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NSANY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 140,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

