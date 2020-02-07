NIX (NIX) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, NIX has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $7.50. NIX has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $142,645.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.02236942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.04452584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00752225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00818765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00697464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

