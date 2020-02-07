Nomura Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

