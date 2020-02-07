Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Shares Down 6.3%

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.04 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), approximately 32,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.43.

Norman Broadbent Company Profile (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.