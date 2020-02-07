North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Trading Down 9.1%

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 28,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

