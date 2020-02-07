Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $101.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.65 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock worth $4,667,671 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

