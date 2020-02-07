Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
