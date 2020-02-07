Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NWPX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 36,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,212. The company has a market cap of $328.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

