NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, RTT News reports. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

