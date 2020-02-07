Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. 505,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,559. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -301.62 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $397,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 568,850 shares of company stock worth $52,019,883. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter valued at $42,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

