NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). NOW reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 668,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,044. NOW has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOW by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.