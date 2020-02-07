Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Tops $5.70 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Zebpay and Huobi. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 33% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $640,925.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,452,501,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, BITBOX, Zebpay, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitrue, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

