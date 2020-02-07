Nuggets (NUG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $4.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.