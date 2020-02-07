Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

UTG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,284 ($16.89). 433,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

