NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 747,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NS. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

