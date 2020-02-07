Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

