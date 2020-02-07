Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $14.54.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.