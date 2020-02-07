Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.