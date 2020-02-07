NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Davita by 1,543.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 581,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Davita by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Davita by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of DVA opened at $83.07 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.