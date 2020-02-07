NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

