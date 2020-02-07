NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 636.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

