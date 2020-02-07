NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

