nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 1,458,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

